Sometimes people surprise you. On Saturday morning, my wife and I drove to Cardi's Furniture in West Warwick to donate clothing and other essentials for the people of Ukraine. I expected to just drive up to a collection area, donate my several boxes and go home. That was not the case.
We were directed by traffic police to a side road and told to follow the signs to get in line for donations. We drove about two-and-a-half miles looking for the end of the donation line. Cars were lined up bumper to bumper along the two-plus miles of the donation line. At the end of the line, people who owned pickup trucks were transferring boxes from the cars to their own trucks to help speed up the process.
Maybe I am too used to seeing the worst in people, or at least recognizing that civility is wanting in our society. This morning I saw the good character of Rhode Islanders. I applaud Cardi's, a leader in the business community, for investing in this humanitarian effort. It is too bad that it takes a humanitarian crisis to bring out the best in people, but it is still pleasing to know that there is great good in some of our neighbors.
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
