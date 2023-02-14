In a recent letter to The Westerly Sun (“Hirst is missing the point on Chariho SC opening,” Feb. 9), Joe Reddish, chairman of the Richmond Democratic Town Committee, said that Scott Bill Hirst got it wrong when Scott supported the idea that the Chariho Act took precedence over the Richmond Town Charter in the matter of selection of a replacement for a School Committee member who resigned. I believe Mr. Hirst was correct.
I had asked the Richmond town solicitor for a written legal opinion on the matter, and she said the Chariho Act took precedence. Accordingly, the Richmond Town Council elected a person who has served on the School Committee in the past, who has an MBA with business experience, and who has expertise in budget analysis. We all want excellent schools and are committed to the students and appreciate the teachers.
Looking for ways to contain costs is a reasonable way to keep towns from going bankrupt with runaway expenditures. Ultimately, the Rhode Island Supreme Court will decide the case. Richmond Town Council members will accept whatever decision the Supreme Court makes. I hope the Democrats will accept the Rhode Island Supreme Court decision.
Helen Sheehan
Richmond
The writer is a member of the Richmond Town Council.
