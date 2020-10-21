Perhaps the most disturbing element of the Trump regime is the persistent tyranny of the minority. Despite losing the popular vote by almost three million, and despite a small Republican majority in the Senate, which represents well under half the population, almost everything they have done goes against what a majority of Americans believe and desire. From total inaction on climate change, weakening protections for clean water and air, trying to eliminate the Affordable Care Act with no plan to replace, lack of immigration reform, failure even to discuss commonsense gun regulation, still no family leave legislation ... the list goes on and on.
Now we have the Senate rushing to add another extreme right wing Supreme Court justice. Aside from the outrageous hypocrisy of even holding the hearings so close to the elections (a majority of Americans wanted to wait until after), many of Amy Coney Barrett’s views represent a very small minority of Americans. Recent polls show that a clear majority want to preserve Roe v. Wade. Barrett is opposed to abortion in all circumstances. Even among many pro-lifers, this is an extreme view. She’s opposed to contraception; close to 90 percent of Americans support access to all methods of birth control. She’s also opposed to same-sex marriage, which is supported by a two-thirds majority, and even to in vitro fertilization. She will not state that climate change is real or that Medicare is constitutional. Just about everyone likes Medicare and 69 percent are in favor of Medicare for all.
With a 6-3 hard right majority, possibly for decades to come, we can look forward to one horrendous decision after another that will outrage a large majority of Americans. In any case that involves the weak and the poor versus the wealthy and powerful, it’s easy to predict which side will win, whether it involves voting rights, racial justice, same-sex marriage, financial protections, or workplace health and safety. The tyranny of the minority will continue until we reach a breaking point, at which time our entire democracy could be shattered.
Joseph Light
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.