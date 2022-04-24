On Tuesday, the Let Rhode Island Vote Act will be brought to the state Senate floor for a vote. The League of Women Voters South County supports this bill, which will codify the policies that expanded access to the ballot box for voters in the last election.
During the 2020 election, emergency measures temporarily expanded voting access and gave more Rhode Islanders the opportunity to vote by mail or early in-person than ever before in state history. Voting by mail has proven to be an effective and secure method of voting and provides a paper trail if audits are necessary. In fact, over half the states offer a ‘no excuse’ mail ballot. Codifying these temporary provisions allows the voter options to exercise their right to vote and will modernize the process, making elections more secure.
Democracy works effectively when every vote is counted and every eligible voter has an opportunity to be heard. The 2020 election resulted in record voter turnout, with 62% of Rhode Islanders voting early-in person or by mail, compared to 38% who went to a polling place on election day. It is clear that a majority of Rhode Island voters took advantage of the changes that were implemented and approved to expand voter access.
The League of Women Voters was founded on the principle that all citizens should have the right to vote. The 19th Amendment did not end this struggle, but emphasized the belief that voting practices must expand and not limit access to the ballot box. Voting access should be fair for all. Let more Rhode Islanders vote to support our democracy.
The League urges all voters to contact their state senators and ask them to support the Let Rhode Island Vote Act. Let us support the changes that were made — make Rhode Island a leader in expanding voter options.
Christine Martone
Westerly
The writer is president of the League of Women Voters South County.
