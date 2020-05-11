With the recent outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, it is now more important than ever that the U.S does its part to help developing countries strengthen their global health security. As a supporter and ambassador for the Borgen Project, a nonprofit organization working to make global poverty a focus of U.S. foreign policy, and a resident of Westerly, I am calling on our representative in the House, Congressman Langevin, to co-sponsor the Global Health Security Act.
We here at the Borgen Project recognize the immense threat that COVID-19 is imposing on not just our own country, but the entire world. This virus is having the most devastating effect on developing countries that lack the scientific and financial resources to combat the disease themselves.
The act itself does many things to address global health, including the addition of a new advisor for the president with the responsibility of global health security and the creation of a Global Health Security Agenda Interagency Review Council. We will be better prepared for this type of outbreak in the future.
I also urge the citizens of Westerly and South County to reach out to Congressman Kennedy to advocate their support for the Global Health Security Act. Rhode Island’s other representative in the House, Congressman Cicilline, recently co-sponsored the bill last month. So please help out and send Congressman Langevin a quick email or give him a call urging him to support the Global Health Security Act.
Michael Villani
Westerly
