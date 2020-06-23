On June 20, 2020, people across the world participated in an activity of their choice for The Longest Day. The Longest Day is held on the day with the most light — the summer solstice — to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease.
This year, given the COVID-19 crisis, many of The Longest Day participants supported the event “virtually” through “at-home” and“social- distance” activities — biking, hiking, playing bridge, knitting, and more. I joined participants around the world to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s. I’m raising critical awareness to advance Alzheimer’s Association care, support and research programs.
I am a student intern with the Alzheimer’s Association, graduating from Roger Williams University in December 2020 with a double degree in public health and psychology. Something I really enjoy is going to the beach and swimming, so for The Longest Day I went to the beach and basked in the sun. There’s something to be said about the ocean and the happiness it provides.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, there are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, including 23,000 here in Rhode Island. In addition, more than 16 million family members and friends are providing care and support. June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month. Now is the time to join the Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness and take action.
Jocelyn Fournier
Bristol
