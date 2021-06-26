As citizens of the State of Rhode Island and of this country, we have the right to vote and make our voices heard. Making the right to vote more accessible increases maximum voter participation — something that only strengthens our democracy.
During the pandemic, Rhode Island instituted a number of successful measures to make voting as accessible and safe as possible. These measures have now taken form as House Bill 6003 and Senate Bill 516 and are under consideration to become permanent. These bills provide access to the ballot box that address the needs of the citizenry: voting by mail without excuse, receiving mail-in ballots automatically using a sign-up system, online ballots by request, early voting, and drop boxes to be utilized to vote any time of day. In addition, primary day will be held in August to better accommodate those living temporarily outside of the state and so election officials have more time to conduct audits of election results.
I feel these bills will provide all of us with a safe and secure election. I think many of us viewed the various voting options last year as working smoothly and successfully. Let our state senator and state representatives know you support these changes to Rhode Island’s voting laws by contacting them. If we choose to be effective citizens, we must be able to vote. Expanding ways to vote expands our participation in good government.
Christine Martone
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.