Friday, April 1, marks the third iteration of “401Gives,” a day-long celebration of Rhode Island’s nonprofit community. This mostly digital event, powered by United Way of Rhode Island, encourages Rhodies and neighbors to give back on this one day to the state’s nonprofits and support the causes that matter most to them.
Rhode Islanders, especially neighbors in southern Rhode Island, have earned a deserved reputation for generosity. The inaugural 401Gives Day, held on April 1, 2020, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, led to residents donating over $1.3 million, benefiting 366 nonprofits throughout the state.
Not to be overshadowed, the second 401Gives Day on April 1, 2021, resulted in a staggering increase in support from Rhode Islanders. The 2021 event raised almost $2.3 million benefiting 422 nonprofits in the state — representing a dollar increase of 75% compared to donations in 2020. This outpouring of support proved the impact that Rhode Island nonprofits make in their local communities.
This third 401Gives Day, taking place primarily online on April 1, is an opportunity to continue supporting the state’s nonprofit sector. It is no secret that nonprofits have been especially hard-hit by challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including increased costs of business, reduced staffing levels, and responding to changes in public health guidelines. While these issues affect all people and businesses, the problems are more acute in the nonprofit community in which operating margins are slim even in the best of times.
The Jonnycake Center of Westerly is one of many nonprofits faced with the challenge of serving our neighbors while making do with reduced fundraising opportunities as a result of the pandemic. While our organization has been fortunate that a number of concerned citizens in the community have donated generously to ensure that we have not had to cancel our social services programming and food pantry options, many other nonprofits have not been as fortunate. Any cessation of a nonprofit’s service offerings leads to the loss of opportunities and resources for people in need. Given the income disparity in Rhode Island, and the many associated challenges that come with rising inflation, we are in a moment when non-profits will be depended on more than ever, yet the state’s nonprofits have the unenviable task of having to “do more with less.”
If you are in a position to donate, please support a Rhode Island nonprofit on 401Gives Day on April 1. To find a participating nonprofit, visit 401Gives.org and search for an organization name or cause that matters to you. The event will take place all day long, with special matched-donation hours, prizes for donor engagement, and more. Those who prefer to donate via check or an in-person donation can ask their preferred nonprofit(s) for specific details.
This year’s goal is to raise $4 million for 500 Rhode Island nonprofits. Be part of this incredible success story and support a nonprofit important to you on April 1!
Matt Levy
Westerly
The writer is the social media and marketing manager for the Jonnycake Center of Westerly.
