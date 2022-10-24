On Nov. 8 voters will be asked to approve Question 4, a $50 million bond to support Westerly’s elementary schools. This project will be the final phase in the overall “Vision 2020” plan. Phase I built Westerly Middle School, and Phase II made extensive renovations to Westerly High School. This final phase is all about our elementary schools.
In 2016 voters rejected a plan that would have upgraded Bradford, Dunn’s Corners and Springbrook Elementary Schools. In 2019 voters rejected a plan that would have built a new elementary school on the State Street site while providing upgrades to both Dunn’s and Springbrook. In addition, this plan included necessary renovations at both Westerly High School and Westerly Middle School. While neither of these plans were successful at the polls, both votes were extremely close. This told us that Westerly does support education; we just needed to find the right plan.
The Town Council provided the School Committee with a $50 million cap for our third endeavor. To stay under this threshold, we are focusing solely on the elementary schools. This plan provides for a new school at the State Street site, but a much smaller build than the one proposed in 2019. In addition, extensive work will be done at both Dunn’s and Springbrook. It’s important to note that the renovations at Dunn’s and Springbrook will be completed first; the new build at State will follow. The work that, in the 2019 plan, was to be done at the high school and middle school will be accomplished as part of our five-year capital plan. In addition, we will likely be transferring fund balance to capital to support these projects, much as we’ve done in the past.
State Street School was built circa 1955; this facility has served us well but is long past its useful life. It is not practical to continue to invest in this building; to do so would be to waste taxpayers’ money and put band-aids on a facility that has needed major surgery for years. A new build there is not a nice-to-have but an absolute necessity. Dunn’s was built in the late-’60s and Springbrook in the mid-’90s; both of these buildings are solid and in good shape but require major upgrades in order to provide our staff and students with what they need to thrive and succeed.
I respectfully request all Westerly voters to support Question 4 on Nov. 8; let’s all work together to see this plan become a reality.
Diane Chiaradio Bowdy
Westerly
The writer is chairwoman of the Westerly School Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.