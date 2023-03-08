I am a candidate for the second vice chair’s position on the Rhode Island Republican State Central Committee. While I have been an active Republican for decades, I have never run for office on the state committee. I have service on it as a credentials, nominating and executive committee member. I certainly have the experience, knowledge, and dedication to the Republican cause. I have been a candidate every two years as a Republican for Hopkinton Town Council. I have been elected nine times so far, nonconsecutively. I been to numerous conferences and conventions. I also majored in political science at the University of Rhode Island. I may be the only state central committee candidate to hold public office. Until recently I chaired the Hopkinton Republicans. In 2022 the Hopkinton Republicans got an almost full slate of town officials elected under our banner, winning control of the Hopkinton Town Council for the first time in multiple election cycles.
One need not be on the state central committee to run for office on it. Technically I am not at the moment a state central committee member, as I am no longer my local party chair. I have served on it in other capacities other than local party chair. Note one does not need to be on the state central committee to serve on one of its committees. If you are a registered Republican, please note this. You may want to serve on one of the state party’s committees.
The nominating committee of the state central committee is slated to interview me Sunday afternoon, March 12, in Warwick at state party headquarters. The convention to make the final choice for state officers will be on Saturday, March 25.
A special election will be held that day to fill the position of national committeewoman to replace Lee Ann Sennick, who left for a job at the state house. A number of individuals have expressed interest in the position I am vying for, including the incumbent, David Talan. If Republicans want to give me some support for the position send it to Jesus Solorio, who serves as executive director of the state party, and ask him to share it with the nominating committee. Mr. Solorio can be reached at executivedirectorrigop@gmail.com.
I like to commend our outgoing Rhode Island Republican State Chair Sue Cienki for her thankless task in leading our state party. It is tough to be a Republican, especially statewide in Rhode Island. She is running for the vacated national committeewoman position. Any questions about the Hopkinton Republicans please contact my successor as local Hopkinton Republican chairman, Frank T. Landolfi. Also, Lee Ann Sennick I note served as a valuable Republican for our state party organization.
In closing, I ask any Hopkinton resident to contact me regardless of political affiliations at 401-525-4131 or 401-585-5205; scottbillhirst@gmail.com; by twitter @ScottBillHirst; and town business only at scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.gov.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is the vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
