I’m writing this letter today asking the people of the 43rd District to vote for Greg Howard. I have known him for some time now and find him a person who not only cares about his job and family but he also is a person who cares about his community.
Yes, I live in Westerly, but I have found Greg to be a person who listens and cares. Not only is he a policeman, but he also is a coach of youth football and sits on the board of directors. This goes to show the people of the 43rd District that he is the kind of man who will listen and work hard for his district.
So I’m asking the people of the 43rd district to support and vote for Greg.
Tom Nall
Westerly
