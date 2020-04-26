The display of camaraderie, solidarity and support from 29 different first responder departments from nine surrounding communities, two federal agencies, and Mayor Michael Passero of New London last week, truly moved us.
The line of more than 80 emergency vehicles — fire trucks, ambulances, police cruisers, motorcycles — wrapping around the grounds of Lawrence + Memorial Hospital with horns blaring and lights flashing was a sight that will not soon be forgotten. We are forever grateful.
We, in turn, salute the first responders who are working tirelessly to keep our communities safe and dedicate themselves to serving the public not only in today’s public health pandemic but each and every day.
As we face more challenging days ahead, we can take heart in knowing that our community stands together as one.
There is no doubt that “We are in this together!”
Patrick Green
New London
The writer is the president and CEO of L+M and Westerly hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.