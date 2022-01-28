How did you vote in 2020? Did you vote early, by mail, or on Election Day? Did you use a dropbox? Early no-excuse voting, no signature requirements on a mail ballot, drop boxes and other changes were passed because of the pandemic and are not permanent!
On Tuesday, a group of 30 Rhode Island organizations launched the “Let RI Vote” campaign (letrivote.org) to make the 2020 voting changes permanent. A record number of Rhode Islanders voted in 2020, and it has been reported that one of the main reasons for the large turnout was the availability of options on how to vote. In fact, 62% of Rhode Islanders voted early in-person or by mail, compared to 38% at a polling place on Election Day.
Seniors, working people, people with children, people with disabilities, and other groups need voting options so that their voices can be heard.
To make these changes permanent, we need the General Assembly to pass the Let RI Vote Act (S2007/H7100) now.
For greater accessibility to safe and secure voting, please urge your state senator and representative to pass the Let RI Vote Act.
- Sen. Dennis Algiere; 401-222-2708; sen-algiere@rilegislature.gov
- Sen. Elaine Morgan; 401-222-2708; sen-morgan@rilegislature.gov
- Rep. Sam Azzinaro; 401-596-1434; rep-azzinaro@rilegislature.gov
- Rep. Blake Fillipi; 401-744-2242; rep-filippi@rilegislature.gov
- Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy; 401-377-8818; rep-kennedy@rilegislature.gov
- Rep. Justin Price; 401-222-2259; rep-price@rilegislature.gov
Nina Rossomando
Westerly
