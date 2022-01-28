MARGARET WEEDEN, Chariho Girls Track, Senior; Weeden finished first in the high jump and the long jump as Chariho earned two wins. Weeden cleared 5-0 in the high jump and went 14-6½ in the long jump.

DORIAN WHITE, Stonington Boys Basketball, Senior; White scored 57 points and had 16 rebounds in three games for the Bears. White had 32 points in a loss to unbeaten St. Bernard and is averaging 17.8 points and 6.0 rebounds a game.

NICK COZZOLINO, Westerly Boys Track, Senior; Cozzolino won two races as the Bulldogs swept a Southern Division quad meet. Cozzolino topped the field in the 1,500 and the 1,000.

DEONDRE BRANSFORD, Wheeler Boys Basketball, Sophomore; Bransford scored 35 points and had 21 rebounds in a pair of Wheeler victories. Bransford is averaging 11.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

Vote

View Results