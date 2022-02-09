Life is unpredictable. Three years ago I noted strange sensations in my right eye. I notified my optometrist, who took me right in, and after examination sent me straight to a retinal specialist. I had suffered a torn retina, which can lead to blindness if not treated right away. Surgery to repair it was performed the next day.
It occurred to me during the weeks of recovery when head movement was restricted and I was unable to drive: What if the emergency surgery happened to fall on an Election Day? I would have been unable to cast my vote.
The COVID-19 pandemic was one heck of an unpredictable event. The temporary emergency measures established in Rhode Island during the 2020 election due to the pandemic expanded voting access by allowing all voters the opportunity to vote by mail or early in-person. This resulted in record voter turnout, indicating that Rhode Islanders support deciding for themselves how to cast their ballots, whether early, by mail, or in-person on Election Day.
The Let RI Vote Act introduced in the RI House and Senate (H7100/S2007) would codify the emergency voting measures enacted in 2020 to ensure that voting is more easily accessible for all as well as handled securely. Among other provisions, the bill would make the mail ballot drop boxes installed in 2020 permanent; would allow for early in-person voting rather than limiting it to a single day; and would eliminate the requirement to provide a reason for any voting method a voter chooses. To learn more visit: letrivote.org. You can also sign a letter of support for the bill on the site which will be sent to your legislators.
There are a multitude of situations that might prevent someone from being able to get out and vote on Election Day. That someone might be you. Let’s make it easier for all Rhode Islande voters to access the ballot box by supporting the Let RI Vote Act.
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
