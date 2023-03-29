Quality public education — the only hope for offering education to all students, all the time — is crucial for our future. This tri-town community of Chariho has come together over the last 50 years to build the Chariho District schools into an education system that provides its students limitless opportunities for success. It is undeniable that this basic characteristic of a community increases value to each of our towns. Just ask your friendly neighborhood realtor how important the rating of the schools in your town are to home sales.
It is also undeniable that operational costs — maintaining infrastructure and quality staff — continue to rise due to inflation. The proposed increase of 1.74% over last year’s level-funded budget is well below the current inflation rate of 6%.
It was not fiscally responsible to level-fund last year, and totally unrealistic to operate under a 2021-22 budget going into 2023-24, which is what will happen if this budget fails to pass.
This proposed budget reflects many cuts and reductions, while prioritizing student needs and services and complying with all federal and state regulations. We need to support it!
Please invest in Chariho and support our schools, students and staff. Vote “yes” on April 4!
Etta Zasloff
Hope Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.