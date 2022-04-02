Our shoreline rights are under attack. Please write to your state representative in support of H8055 and your rights to the Rhode Island shore.
The Shoreline Access Study Commission was made up of representatives from both sides of the issue, studied both sides of the issue over the past year, and has come up with a fair compromise in the bill.
The Rhode Island Constitution gives citizens the right to the privileges of the shore. A few of those privileges are listed in the Constitution after the phrase “including but not limited to ….” The new bill protects our rights to our shoreline. The bill does not expand our rights, it only clarifies that we indeed have rights under the Rhode Island Constitution and designates a location where those rights exist by clarifying the definition of the term “shore.”
Rhode Island residents beware. The bill is under threat by privately secured legal groups hired by anonymous shoreline property owners. You may hear that the property owners are concerned for the safety of the public and that they would be liable if someone were hurt on what they like to call “their beach.” You may also hear them say that Rhode Island taxpayers will have to compensate them for “their beach” if the state lets people use the shore. You may also hear that if a beach chair is placed on the shore, a keg party will soon follow.
These arguments are meritless. Shoreline property owners are not liable for public safety as we exercise our constitutional rights. The Rhode Island Constitution addresses the takings clause, and they will not win in court. Your tax dollars are safe. Forbidding Rhode Island residents to sit on the shore will lead directly to private beaches statewide.
Write your state representative now.
Scott Keeley
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.