Did you know that the Rhode Island Constitution does not guarantee a public education? Hopefully that is about to change.
On March 15, the Rhode Island Senate voted unanimously in favor of S. 2095 and sent it to the House for consideration. S. 2095 which proposes a Constitutional amendment establishing the responsibility of Rhode Island’s government, including the assembly, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and other government agencies and officials charged with educational responsibilities to provide all Rhode Island residents with equal opportunities that are “adequate, equitable and meaningful” to permit them to achieve at high levels and to become lifelong learners, productive workers, and responsible citizens. The large majority of states in the U.S. have constitutions which contain such a right. It is time for Rhode Island to join them.
An educated citizenry is critical to the functioning of our democracy and our economy. As Rhode Island Judge William Smith wrote in Cook (A.C.) v. Raimondo, on Oct. 15, 2020: “American democracy is in peril. Its survival and the ability to reap the benefit of living in a country with robust freedoms and rights, a strong economy, and a moral center protected by the rule of law is something that citizens must cherish, protect, and constantly work for.”
Education, and especially civics education, is the key to protecting our democracy. Please ask your state representative to vote for S. 2095 when it comes to the House for a floor vote.
Nina P. Rossomando
Westerly
The writer is a member of the League of Women Voters South County and a board member of the LWV of Rhode Island.
