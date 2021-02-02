It is always a joy to see the wonderful photography that Harold Hanka shares with your readers in The Westerly Sun. The daily pictures make us realize that there is much to see and do in our own back yard!
How he can find the many birds is truly amazing! Thank you, Mr. Hanka, for finding so many sights to brighten our days, so we can appreciate the beauty all around us! It truly is “In the eye of the Beholder”! Keep up the good work!
Mary Auger
Westerly
