What a gift to the Westerly community! Thank you to the Chorus of Westerly, Ryan Saunders and Andrew Powell for an outstanding Summer Pops 2021. One of the best features this year was the program which included a variety of music to appeal to different tastes and age groups. Selections ranged from classical scores to Star Wars to the popular ABBA medley to the featured singer Darcel Williams with the Knickerbocker All-Stars — audience members stood up and danced! The beloved traditional finale with the 1812 Overture, Newport Artillery, church bells, and Grucci fireworks were spectacular. A special thank you to Westerly Library for sharing Wilcox Park with the community!
Sue and Rick Reynolds
Westerly
(0) comments
