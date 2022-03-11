The Westerly Veterans Rolls of Honor Memorial Committee has approved 80 names to be added to the Rolls of Honor (plaques) at the downtown World War Memorial site, and asks veterans or their families to continue submitting eligibility documents before the end of March to have more names added.
Eligibility basically refers to Westerly veterans serving on active duty now or at any time and location since August 1990 (being referred to as the Gulf War period), during the Vietnam War, Korean War, World War II, or World War I. If in doubt, send in the documents.
The committee reviews submissions and approves those meeting eligibility requirements. If a DD Form 214 isn’t readily available for the earlier periods, please submit certificates, newspaper clippings, photographs, etc. to the committee for review. All documents should be copies, not originals, as they won’t be returned, and please exclude social security numbers.
For veterans currently on active duty, a photo of their ID card or an official letter from their commanding officer is an acceptable substitute for a DD Form 214. Email documents to: RollsOfHonor@westerlyri.gov or send copies to the Veterans Rolls of Honor Committee, c/o Westerly Town Hall, 45 Broad St, Westerly RI 02891. Committee members Kevin Broccolo, Dan King, Ken Burton, Bill Siano and Bill Aiello may also be contacted.
The update next year in 2023 includes the Cold War period (1947-1991), with details to be advertised soon. The public unveiling ceremony for this year’s update is tentatively set for Veterans Day, November 2022.
Bill Aiello
Bradford
