With more than 50 years experience in state and local government, I often ask myself why local candidates for town councils and school committees seek election if they do not think they are qualified to hold the positions? Your elected representatives are supposed to be governing the town and school committee and representing the electorate.
It it not in the best interest of the community to hire outside consultants to determine how well the school committee or town council is functioning or for any other controversial issue. Nor should we be engaging in townwide surveys to get the most popular answer to a question that may effect the entire town. That’s socialism and it flies in the face of why we hold elections every two years. Your elected representatives are supposed to answer those questions.There may be those who refuse to recognize that, but responsible elected officials with a backbone will know that!
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
