Kudos to Chariho students Isabelle Sullivan, Autumn Liguori-Bills, Cordelia Calberson and Abby DiTomasso for organizing the Black Lives Matter protest held on the Richmond Town Hall grounds on June 8. These young women did a phenomenal job of planning the event, from contacting Richmond police for support, to providing for COVID-19 safety measures, to inviting guest speakers as well as an open forum for individuals to reflect on the sad reality of racial inequality in our country. The students acknowledged that reality and chose to take action.
Unfortunately many adults in the community were not supportive. When the notice of the protest was posted on a community Facebook page, there were many messages of support, but also an astounding amount of denial that racism exists in Chariho and even downright racist comments. Many warned that “antifa,” looters, and rioters were sure to show up from far and wide to wreak havoc. Commenters who were insisting that Richmond and surrounding rural towns are a peaceful, colorblind Utopia contradicted that myth by such remarks. No community is free of racism or injustice.
Democratic candidates Jen Douglas (Senate District 34) and Megan Cotter (House District 39) joined the protest to lend support for Black Lives Matter. Douglas gave an inspiring address to the crowd, and stated, “I was worried about speaking about this tonight because I was afraid of saying the wrong thing. But then I realized the only wrong thing I could say was nothing. Because silence in the face of oppression is a form of violence.”
Despite all the hand-wringing and nay-saying by some adults about the dangers we were inviting into town and the hordes of looters and rioters that were sure to cross our borders, it was a beautiful, peaceful event. The only agitators I saw were NOT “antifa” or “big city folk” but local people who had seen the event posted and who disagreed that black lives do indeed matter. They chose to show up and try to initiate arguments as protestors were dispersing at the end of the gathering. It is much to the credit of the student organizers and the Richmond Police that the protest was a model of “the right of the people peaceably to assemble.”
Kristen P. Chambers
Alton
