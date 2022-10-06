On Nov. 8, our community is tasked with making decisions that will affect generations of citizens in our community. From our current 5-year-olds, to the kindergartners of the future, the educational experience of many young lives will be impacted by the results that we put into motion on Nov. 8. It is for this reason that I implore those of us granted with this important responsibility to make an informed vote.
Most importantly, voting to approve local question #4 will give ALL elementary students in Westerly access to 21st-century learning environments. It is imperative that the final stage of Vision 2020 be brought to fruition this November. Thousands of students passing through our middle and high school have benefited from these updated facilities. It is time to turn our attention to the dire need our elementary buildings are in. All three buildings will benefit from updated learning spaces, exterior upgrades, and new furniture. Dunn’s Corners will benefit from a new cafeteria on the main floor and State Street’s new building will include enhanced usable green space that will benefit seniors in our community. To make an informed decision, visit Westerly.k12.ri.us to get factual information about construction plans, financial overviews, and impact to taxpayers.
Another decision that should be made with facts and the best interests of students in mind is who will earn your vote for School Committee on Nov. 8. There are some candidates who would like you to believe that educators are teaching critical race theory and indoctrinating and alienating students from their parents through the use of social and emotional learning. They would like you to believe that diversity, equity, and inclusion are dirty words that connote racism and bigotry, and that the Westerly Teachers Association is working toward an agenda of indoctrinating a generation of social justice warriors. This is simply untrue. There have been many taxpayers, not parents, speaking at School Committee meetings on these topics who simply do not have factual information or knowledge of the curriculum and programs offered in Westerly public schools. Again, please visit Westerly.k12.ri.us to find information on curriculum, resources, and CTE programs.
As the adults in our community, it is our civic duty and fundamental responsibility to make informed decisions when heading to the ballot box. Our students, the future of this community, deserve the due diligence it takes to elect those who will support the work of teaching and learning that is happening in our schools. They deserve the time it will take voters to cull through the noise and make informed decisions. They deserve to have a School Committee that will work together with the superintendent, other administrators, and teachers to give every WPS student the best opportunities for future success, whether it be college or career. Every student in this town deserves to have learning environments they can be proud of, teachers who support them, and leaders who model the collaborative behaviors that students can look up to.
Kathryn Pendola Leach
Westerly
