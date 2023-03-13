At the public hearing on the Chariho school budget on March 7, opposition to and support for the the proposed budget were clearly voiced. However, several members of the general public took the opportunity to challenge the Town Council members who were in attendance to look at their own house before trying to gut school programs and services. This is a significant shift in thinking because, in my opinion, the school system has performed exceptionally and there are many voters who do not want to be complicit in the school’s demise.
Unfortunately those Town Council members in attendance did not respond to the challenge. It may be time for the electorate of the three towns to look deeply into the decisions made that control their taxes. The school system should not be a scapegoat for the ineffectiveness of town officials to keep their tax rates low.
The fact that Hopkinton and Richmond have higher mil rates than Charlestown when each of those towns have a higher median income, as of the 2020 Census, needs to be questioned. Even Sen. Elaine Morgan got caught up in this false narrative by alluding to Charlestown’s beachfront at that meeting. However many people overlook the fact that the number of students the towns send contributes to the cost to each town.
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
