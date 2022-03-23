The March 20 edition of The Sun contained a letter from Mimi Karlsson (“A firm ‘no’ vote for the Chariho schools budget”) that I believe needs a response. I too am struggling with how to analyze the upcoming budget proposal from the Chariho School District. As the grandparent of a 3-year-old who lives with us and may soon be a Chariho school district student, I have a personal interest in the performance and budget of the school district. But Ms. Karlsson’s letter makes points and raises issues that do not help my decision-making.
First, she quotes a “huge research study on cannabis usage in teens leading to schizophrenia.” The implication is that the study supports that cannabis use in teens leads to schizophrenia. In fact, that is not what the study shows. As is often pointed out, association does not imply causation. Obtaining original articles like this is expensive but this abstract and others I was able to find fail to support the conclusion that cannabis causes schizophrenia. One article in fact lists five different explanations for why an association could exist. One is a cause-and-effect relationship, but the other four are not. For instance, perhaps whatever causes a teen to develop schizophrenia also causes that teen to crave drugs, like marijuana, or to engage in habitual behaviors. I am not saying cannabis does not cause schizophrenia, rather that there is no evidence it does.
Reviewing her standards for supporting a school system, it is hard to imagine one that she would support. For instance, is there a high school that does not support a football team, not to mention other sports that have been shown to be related to traumatic brain injury, like soccer or field hockey? She supports mandatory drug testing with strict consequences for those testing positive (a position I too support). But what about the “my body, my choice” crowd? In today’s environment, supporting mandatory COVID vaccination is just as impactful on student’s health as drug testing. Where does Ms. Karlsson stand on that issue? And in what world does medicating patients to enable them to function in the real-world correlate with “drugging [ADHD] children” with drugs like Ritalin? Where is the evidence that “micronutrients” affect ADHD? There is none, but she would support using unproven micronutrients over proven drugs like Ritalin. And how does her mention of cancer in children factor into all this?
In short, we can discuss what the bottom line of the budget should be, or how the money raised should be allocated to achieve the best educational outcome. But please stop raising unrelated and unproven theories to support a recommendation to vote against the proposed budget. The public deserves better.
And by the way, do you think that residents of East Greenwich and Barrington do not want “better performance for their hard-earned dollars?”
Kenneth Robbins
Charlestown
