I’m writing in response to a letter sent to The Sun by James Mageau on June 25. Mr. Mageau feels that too many American icons are being removed or abandoned because of the Black Lives Matter movement. Too many changes. “The list can go on and on.” Now, we in Rhode Island are in danger of losing the “Providence Plantations” part of our legal name.
Well, the fact that the “list can go on and on” is the whole point, isn’t it? From symbolic statues celebrating treason and oppression, to large plots of land settled to grow invasive species. Four hundred years in between to grow a list, word by word, body by body. It will keep going on and on until we change. Long overdue symbolic justice isn’t quite justice.
Northern Ireland was a “plantation”, intended to colonize and convert the Catholic Irish. I doubt if Britain was expecting much of a cash crop. Plymouth Plantation was a group of dissenters who, colonizing a new world, would have been an invasive species, except fishermen got there first. But we love the word “plantation.” Can you imagine Colonel Fried Chicken, a planter with 1,000 acres and 200 slaves, sitting on the veranda of Tara, surveying his “farm”? We know who “farmers” are. With any luck (a continuing democratic society), the blank between “plantation” and Columbus’ statue will be filled in to make clear Black Lives Matter began 400 years ago. No one paid attention.
No telling what or who Mr. Mageau genuflects in front of, but I doubt if he or his idol can speak for “every other person of a different ethnic origin in the city and state.” Right off I can name one he can’t. My ancestor, William Haven, left Massachusetts Bay Colony with Roger Williams and settled with his family on Aquidneck Island. If the state everyone calls Rhode Island is still going to be called Rhode Island, what really changes? I don’t care. William Haven doesn’t care. Our pockets haven’t been picked.
Charles Logan
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.