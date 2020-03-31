This is a extraordinary unusual time of my 66 years of life. I am well aware how it is impacting others. It impacts me on multiple levels, as it does others.
As a town council member In Hopkinton, I remind my fellow citizens to check our town website for various information, and the whole town council can be contacted at towncouncil@hopkintonri.org. Those interested in contacting me directly please use scottbillhirst@gmail.com and (401) 529-3240.That number can be called or texted.
It is interesting how we will be proceeding carrying out town government. Please contact in advance, if possible, the town offices you will visit in person. Again, please check our town website. I feel it best I restate that!
As the Republican leader chairing the local party in Hopkinton, please contact me directly on local Republican politics. The filing for various offices is in June. We need to strengthen our local town committee on the Republican side. That party office is not a demanding one, and I ask my fellow Hopkinton Republicans consider serving on it. I am the only person running for delegate from Hopkinton in the upcoming Rhode Island Republican Presidential Preference Primary, moved now to June 2.That primary will be, as I understand it, practically a mail ballot situation. No Hopkinton Democrat is running for delegate to their convention. State Rep. Justin Price, R-Richmond, is running as a delegate candidate for President Trump in the second congressional district, representing the northern part of Hopkinton in the Rhode Island House of Representatives. I myself am running as a statewide delegate candidate for President Trump.
I am still working in retail at this time, and for nearly five years. It has been around a year now I have done maintenance, so I am getting income from that. I have never lived through anything like this, as I know none of others have also.
In closing, people should note the Rhode Island United Way help line by calling three important numbers, just 211. They may come in handy for a number of people locally. Be safe!
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
