Looking at the Westerly financial statement of activities for 2020, it appears that total expenses amount to $116,233,649. The total for general revenues is, $103,140,010. And please remember and reflect upon the fact that this budget is serving a population of 17,555 residents.
Anyone can view and analyze these financial statements at this web address: HTTP://westerlyri.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/101.
Of particular interest to me, and probably many residents of Westerly because of the amounts involved, are the revenues collected via property taxes, $73,224,033, and the expense amount attributed to public education, $68,366,203. And I urge you to go to the above mentioned website and look at the pie charts for revenues and expenses. You have heard the phrase, “A picture is worth a thousand words?” Well this is the case with these charts. It becomes very visually clear how out of balance this financial statement is.
For the 2022 school year, there are six public schools serving 2,724 students in the Westerly school district. And the expense attributed to the education of 2,724 students is $68,366,203.00. Are we educating 2,724 students at such an expense, or are we supporting a bloated public school bureaucracy?
Does anyone think they could educate 2,724 students for significantly less than $68,366,203? I would say that everyone reading that question would respond with a resounding “YES!” So what is going on? Where is the money going? And why are the town administrators not doing anything about it?
Part of the answer lies in the hallowed chambers of the Town Hall, where the administrators of our town have their meetings. If you have attended or viewed such meetings, particularly meetings that address public education spending, then the problem becomes subtly obvious. Even though everyone is courteous and polite, transparency is lacking. The Town Council is ill-informed as to specific expenses in education, cannot get a historical chart of education expenses, do not get important, relevant documents delivered to them, cannot cut specified items or accounts in the school budget, and are afraid of being accused of not supporting the teachers and not caring about the children (https://www.facebook.com/100064536555773/videos/3175861922736578).
We need a thorough, independent auditing of the public school system. We need to eliminate all bureaucratic bloat, wasteful spending, unnecessary or redundant positions, and programs that serve and support the bureaucracy rather than educate the children. We need to remove all people in our administrations (especially the education administration) that are not transparent in the execution of their duties. And we need to elect civic-minded town administrators with the courage of their convictions, and the gumption to be firm in their resolve, to hold those in the public school system accountable, and to refuse to comply with demands for constant increases in spending for education when it is not truly justified.
And we the people have the power of our vote. Vote to eliminate constantly increasing and wasteful spending, to lower our taxes, and for those civic-minded people that will support and implement both.
Michael Randeau
Westerly
