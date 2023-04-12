I felt compelled to write this response to Councilman Hirst’s latest letter (“More on management studies, fixed costs”, April 9). Mr. Hirst, you’ve made plain at every opportunity your feelings that the Chariho school district should conduct “an outside credentialed management study of school district operations.” For this idea to come to fruition, however, it would have to be sold to representatives from the two other towns we share this school district with. My suggestion to you, sir, is to share more details about this idea.
What “outside credentialed” agency did you have in mind? Credentialed by whom? Can you provide an estimate on the cost of such a study? Can you provide examples of other school districts performing similar studies, and the results that it yielded? Did the management study offer suggestions that could be agreed upon in a nonpartisan manner?
Councilman Hirst also mentions in his latest letter 83% of the district budget is fixed costs. Does this mean this outside audit is only for the 17% of costs that can be affected? That hardly seems worthy of everyone’s time and money (which Councilman Hirst is so keen on saving).
Councilman Hirst’s latest letter also laments that Charlestown has “a phenomenal assessable tax base,” when compared with Richmond and Hopkinton. I concede that Charlestown does offer coastline, which in turn makes certain types of development more desirable. However, what has Hopkinton done to expand our assessable tax base? At least Richmond makes a concerted effort to court businesses to set up shop in their town. It seems that every time a developer comes to our town, they are chased off for fear of disturbing our town’s rural character. And so, our tax base has stayed roughly the same. We can’t have it both ways, Mr. Hirst.
I can understand the desire to keep property taxes as low as possible. Who doesn’t like paying less? However, one of the main selling points for starting our family in this town was the high reputation of the Chariho school district. It has been disappointing, to say the least, to see so many in our town not supportive of the reasonable budgets presented over the past several years. At the very least, in the future, I’d like to see those who support slimmer school budgets offer specific ideas about what they want to cut. It feels like the vagueness is intentional to shield from what could potentially be politically unpopular ideas.
Benjamin Gould
Hope Valley
