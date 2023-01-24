How did Clay Johnson end up on the Chariho School Committee? How did he get my vote when he wasn’t even on the ballot? It’s called a coup.
Three Parents United RI Richmond Town Council members stole the votes for Jessica Purcell and gave them to their PU buddy. Two of them sold themselves to The Preserve for at least $3,000; I wonder how much they were valued by Clay Johnson’s Gaspee Project?
These thugs ignored the Richmond charter, ignored the will of the people, and did not select a representative of the town of Richmond to sit on the committee — by their own admission they chose a “conservative” to balance the make-up of the school committee. It is not their job to ensure balance on the School Committee — their job is to elect a representative of the people of Richmond based on election results, not the political connections and desires of the Town Council.
Despite knowing on Dec. 6 that the Town Council would be discussing the town water system, newly elected member Mike Colasante showed up to the Dec. 20 meeting so poorly informed that he suggested users of the system could sink a new well and drink mercury. Another member, Mark Trimmer, informed him of the contamination issue, as he is a user of the system and has a personal interest in the system’s funding.
But both showed up to the Jan. 19 meeting brandishing legal opinions supporting their right to overturn the voters’ votes.
Voters had approved a charter amendment in November requiring the town manager to conduct annual employee reviews. Let it be noted that on Jan. 3, Colasante spearheaded the Town Council’s discussion not to extend Town Solicitor Karen Ellsworth’s contract for another year until after the council had conducted their OWN 90-day performance review. Now we know why.
On Jan. 10, Ellsworth issued a memorandum stating the charter’s provision: “If a School Committee seat becomes vacant, the Town Council shall appoint the unelected official who received the greatest votes for that office in the most recent general election,” and the Chariho Act’s provision: The Town Council “shall fill such vacancy by election by a majority vote of the town council.” She concluded that the Town Council was not required to adhere to the charter.
Colasante and Trimmer must have a lot of clout to get two well known lawyers to issue their concurring opinions so quickly. Colasante snagged Robert Flanders, and Trimmer, Joseph Larisa. Who paid the lawyers’ fees?
Both legal scholars were involved with Clay Johnson’s Gaspee Project lawsuit against the Board of Elections in 2019. Clay feared disclosing his donors might dry up the well and impinge free speech. They lost, the courts siding with the public’s right to know who gives and gets.
Clay Johnson bought his seat on the School Committee. Three town councilors desecrated their oath of office. STOP THE STEAL!
Cheryl Latos
Wood River Junction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.