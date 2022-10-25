Maria Parker applauds the clergy for identifying and exposing pornographic books in our public school libraries, and she thinks that a meeting among said clergy to further discuss removing pornographic and age-inappropriate materials should occur.
HELLO!!! Is there a Bible in the house? And, by the house, I mean the Westerly Public School libraries. Well, look no further for stories of perversion and sexual deviance, because it’s all right there. We’ve all heard about (at least those of us who are of a certain age) sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll that was glorified in the seventies. How about rape, incest, adultery and immorality personified throughout chapter and verse? The Bible has it all!! Should that be one of the books to be taken off school shelves? Shall we have high school students completely avoid learning about the Italian Renaissance? The walls of the Sistine Chapel in Rome are adorned with naked bodies, and lest we forget the Renaissance sculpture, “David,” who lets it all “hang out,” so to speak. So should we hide or remove any and all books about Michelangelo since homosexuality oozes throughout his art?Is this pornography or it it art? Who decides? So which clergy would be the decision-makers? We have the Catholics, Jews, Muslims, Protestants, etc. Oh, and if we’re being fair, we should have someone represent Wicca too.
Having clergy deciding on library content flies in the face of public education! Harkening back to the “good old days” (were they really that good?) is a panacea. What some would call “dirty” books were also around way back when, along with drugs, alcohol and bullying. And, inevitably, there was always some moral authority trying to ban certain books. In my time, it was J.D Salinger’s “The Catcher in the Rye” and D.H. Lawrence’s “Lady Chatterley’s Lover.” Of course, I read them both.
Open dialogues between parents and their children is what is needed rather than having a “chosen” group of individuals pick and choose what those dialogues will be by, in effect, designing school curriculums. Stop second-guessing our local educators and know that they have your children’s best interests at heart.
Beverly Conti
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.