A bill introduced in the Rhode Island Legislature called “Equality in Abortion Coverage Act” asks the public to pay for abortions.
A large majority in various polls (58%) do not want their tax dollars underwriting abortion even if they favor legal abortion (Marist/Knights of Columbus poll, January 2021).
If Roe v. Wade is reversed within a few months, regulation of abortion would revert to the states, and Rhode Island is currently a state in which abortion would continue to be legal. In this situation and if the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act passes in the Rhode Island Legislature this year, taxpayers would become complicit in the deaths of unborn children with likely increased numbers of abortions if underwritten by taxpayers.
Since Roe in 1973, the Hyde Amendment at the national level and other measures in most states (currently about 34 states) have prevented most taxpayer funding of this objectionable procedure. While abortion advocates use language like “equality” and “rights” to argue for legal abortion and public funding of it, such language tries to disguise what the abortion industry is really after: greater revenue from whatever source, and more abortion regardless of numbers of victims of unborn children and regardless of collateral damage to women and men and families. Abortion advocates cite Blacks and Latinos as needing such tax funded abortions (per Planned Parenthood RI’s web blurb about this bill). This appeal seems to have targeted racist undertones to it.
For people who care about life and who don’t wish to be complicit in abortion and the fattening of Planned Parenthood’s coffers at the expense of children’s lives, the so-called “Equality in Abortion Coverage Act” is objectionable and should not be passed.
Steve Sullivan
Westerly
