I’m disappointed that the Westerly Town Council voted to object to a number of gun-control bills currently before the Rhode Island General Assembly. I think some of the bills are good and some are bad, but that’s not the point. What I find disappointing is that their blanket objection is based on the idea that the bills “potentially abridge our Second Amendment rights.” First, violations of the Constitution are a matter for the federal courts, not town councils. They are also wrong to treat the Second Amendment like a sacred doctrine. The Second Amendment expresses the opinions of 18th-century intellectuals addressing an 18th-century political issue involving 18th-century weapons. It is not the inspired word of God.
The Second Amendment’s wording is so ambiguous that applying it to a specific situation is often impossible. The use of the word “Militia” had confounded legal scholars for decades. As written, it protects the ownership of any weapon: grenades, mortars, machine guns, etc.
We would be better off if the Second Amendment were strengthened by stating clearly that the right to keep and bear arms for self-defense is an individual right. This was affirmed in the Supreme Court’s Heller decision, but by a narrow 5-4 vote. But then, because modern weapons are so destructive, it should also clarify that some regulations are now necessary for the public good.
I am not “anti-gun.” I grew up in the Midwest and the South, the son of a World War II combat veteran. I’ve been around firearms since childhood. I only think we should stop basing policies on an outdated 18th century document and focus on making our nation more secure.
Albert Gerheim
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.