Chariho School Committee Chairman Ryan Callahan needs to face the Richmond student population explosion with solutions in his own town. Clearly, they need a new neighborhood school in the southern part of Richmond. For decades, neighborhood schools have been the proven model for successful early childhood education. Subjecting very young students to hours of busing to stark, cement block modern prisons is an IQ destroyers. Smaller, cozy, warm, nurturing, non-threatening atmospheres of neighborhood schools, where children are with local friends each day, promote the most successful education of K-6 children.
For years I’ve asked for an analysis of the grades of the Chariho 5th- and 6th-graders, torn from their neighborhood schools and placed in a stark cement-block “middle school” in hopes our system could return to the junior high/senior high school model. Nothing! Because I suspect it is obvious middle school negatively impacts learning in those lower grades! So please Mr. Callahan STOP ruining our children and foisting Richmond’s problem on the rest of us AND breaking our banks to do it!
Mimi Karlsson
Hope Valley
