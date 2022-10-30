This past weekend saw many youth and high school level sports in our area. One game in particular gathered a lot of attention as Stonington High School hosted a youth night for the homecoming game vs. Fitch, which ended with police presence needed for various unsportsmanlike conduct and actions. Most notably the school’s longtime mascot was broken in a “celebration” of the visiting team winning the game. WHAT??? I think we as a community, as coaches, as parents, as fellow teammates, as friends, need to expect better, no?
What didn’t get as much coverage was an incredible act of GOOD sportsmanship, so I’d like to share it with all of you now to celebrate a group of kids that, despite what they witnessed by the elder football teams on Friday, raised the bar and did so much better at their own game on Saturday night. The Stonington Bears Senior Youth Football team took the field in Waterford, where the announcer yelled from his booth, “Sorry folks, our P.A. system is down so we won’t be playing the National Anthem this evening. Get ready to play ball.” So as parents and coaches moved about to get ready for the game, we looked across the field to see the Stonington Bears players, all lined up, right hand over their hearts and they were singing. They were singing the National Anthem themselves so as not to sway from tradition or give up on showing respect for our country and all those that serve. The Stonington coaches, the Waterford sidelines and all the parents tried to join in once we realized what the Bears players were doing. To say it was special and beautiful just doesn’t cover it.
I commend the Stonington Senior Youth Football coaches on clearly teaching these boys not only about how to play football but how to be gracious, loyal, respectful teammates as well. I watched Stonington beat Waterford in a hard-fought game, I watched both sides offer a hand up to opponents after a tackle, I watched Stonington congratulate Waterford on a solid effort at the end. No police needed, just a bunch of teenage boys, parents and coaches enjoying one of the greatest sports of all — football.
I think all teams of all ages need to hear this story and follow the example of sportsmanship and leadership set forth by the Stonington Bears Senior Youth Football team Saturday night.
Kelly Adams
Stonington
