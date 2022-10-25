The following letter was sent to Stonington Superintendent of Schools Mary Anne Butler:
Last week, I was shocked and appalled to learn that you had ordered the removal of Pride flags from Stonington Public Schools’ classrooms. As a member of the LGBTQ community, I have been proud of the progress the Northeast and Connecticut have made in addressing diversity, inclusion, and equity issues surrounding LGBTQ students in recent years. Providing students with a place to express themselves and giving heterosexual students the tools to support those who are LGBTQ is crucial to any successful, thriving educational environment.
Through my work as a teacher, I have seen firsthand how compassionate educators help foster a positive school community and nurture students into becoming better members of society. Still, we have recently seen a rise in hate speech, bullying, and sometimes physical violence against LGBTQ youth across the country. The Pride flag is meant to symbolize hope and pridefulness. In no way is the flag supposed to be a political symbol, but unfortunately, your actions made it one. It occurs to me that in 2022, we would never endorse removing symbols that represent racial inclusion, gender equality, or the like. So why Pride flags?
The act of eliminating these flags from classrooms may very well mean the difference between life and death for some students. According to a 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health by the Trevor Project, 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the last year, while LGBTQ youth who found their school to be LGBTQ-affirming reported lower rates of attempting suicide.
While I am a proponent of growth and making sure everyone is allowed to fail, these statistics make your decision even more detrimental to the mental well-being of students throughout the Stonington School District. As the district leader, you set the tone and based on the community, student, and teacher feedback I have seen, the damage has been done, and your reversal appears to be born from public pressure, not authenticity. Therefore, you should resign; if not, the school board should take immediate disciplinary action, including considering relieving you of duty and searching for a more compassionate, in-touch superintendent to lead the district into the future.
Jake Troy
Gales Ferry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.