Community Strong = Stonington Public Schools employees and families! “We are in this together” is one of the most overstated phrases heard during this pandemic, but it is more than a cliché in Stonington.
Since school buildings closed on March 13, district personnel have been quietly assisting the townspeople in ways many may not have noticed. The staff of SPS have collaborated to keep the educational process going as teachers embraced learning how to teach in their remote classrooms. Within one week of the closure, staff designed an online learning plan, placed the instructions and curriculum on the website, principals and teachers created welcome videos, technology was set up and distributed to 2,000 students. Teachers have shared responsibilities of lesson planning and teaching strategies to keep all our students academically engaged and socially connected in a time where isolation is a challenge. Families are adjusting to distance learning, adjusting to modifications, welcoming their students’ teacher and classroom into their homes, virtually.
The enhanced sense of community goes beyond the instructional innovation. SPS Food Services has distributed meals to children under 18 each weekday since March 15. Food is delivered if the family cannot make it to Stonington High School. The technology staff worked together with the town to assure meetings were accessible. The commitment to Stonington is exemplified by SPS facilities and custodial staff, who deep-clean and sanitize schools, as well as the fire departments, town and community buildings. Thank you!
ONE STONINGTON, COMMUNITY STRONG!
Alexa Garvey
Pawcatuck
The writer is chairwoman of the Stonington Board of Education.
