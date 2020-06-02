Despite the ongoing, unearthly, unexpected, widespread virus, please remember we are so blessed to be able to care for our friends and families. There are many ways to remain connected while safely practicing social distancing and following the CDC’s guidelines.
We are able to stay safe at home in our community and find creative ways to stay active, calm and healthy. Many thanks to Stacy Cassata, Heidi Drake and Jorge Alves at Stonington Arms in Pawcatuck, not to mention any other persons in the community, because the maintenance of the community is more than just replacing the exterior windows (although the updated windows are a sight to behold), thoughtful newsletters, etc.
It is the combination of their work and diligence that makes up this community. I have been somewhat partial expressing that Stonington Arms is a terrific facility to live in and is continuously improving.
Many thanks to all in the community and the surrounding area who do their part to help others and give back to their community in any way possible.
Grace Sette
Pawcatuck
The writer is a resident of the Stonington Arms Apartments senior living community.
