There is still time to register to vote in the Rhode Island presidential primary. The deadline for registration is March 29, 2020. The primary is Tuesday, April 28th.
The League of Women Voters South County is sponsoring a voter registration on Friday, March 13, in the Westerly Library. Look for League volunteers by the first-floor circulation desk. Volunteers will be available to assist from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please remember to bring a picture ID as required by Rhode Island law. The deadline for mail-in ballot applications is April 7.
For more information go to: https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Voter/VoterCalendar.
Nina Rossomando
Westerly
The writer is the president of the League of Women Voters South County.
