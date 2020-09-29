Recently I had the opportunity to drive along the roads of the the Rhode Island coastline from East Greenwich to Charlestown. I marveled at the significant changes in the communities along the way. Heavy traffic, strip malls and a seemingly more hectic pace of life were my observations in portions of all these communities, save Charlestown.
In Charlestown we are blessed with the quieter rural atmosphere that first attracted us to our town. Combine that with a low tax rate and the nearby areas for hiking, biking and our fabulous beaches, coastal ponds and inland lakes, and it’s a wonder that we haven’t changed as much as these other South County towns. The preservation of this rural paradise is not accidental. It takes the leadership and strong support of our elected Town Council and Planning Commission, especially in this period when a new Comprehensive Plan must be completed and approved. This plan will be the guide which will ensure that Charlestown continues to maintain the rural character most of our fellow citizens desire.
The Charlestown Citizens Alliance has for many years worked to maintain this healthy balance of slow, planned growth, preservation of rural character and a stable, low tax rate. An old adage in this neck of the woods is “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it!” Charlestown isn’t broken. Keep the CCA team led by Bonnie VanSlyke for Town Council and Ruth Platner for Planning Commission to provide the experienced, knowledgeable leadership we need.
J. Lawrence Dunn
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.