I have coached over 40 years at the high school and middle school in Stonington in cross country and track and field. I have seen the years of training the boys and girls have put into their sports to be able to compete and try to achieve their goals they have set themselves and their teams.
At present in our sports, our Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference’s policy goes along with the present federal administration in Washington, D.C., that says that all high school students be treated according to their gender identity. This is idiotic and totally wrong.
In athletics, a transgender female who is biologically a boy is faster and stronger than a female athlete born biologically a girl. These girls are being deprived of their goals and dreams in this period of their lives they can never go back and relive.
If a transgender female wants to compete in their sports, they should be allowed to compete in the male division.
We are all children created by God and have the right to participate in athletics in their proper divisions. Biological boys in boys divisions and biological girls in the girls divisions.
Tom McCoy
Pawcatuck
