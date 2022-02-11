About 35 years ago, I served on a citizen advisory group appointed by the School Committee to study public school facilities and make recommendations for a building plan. My clearest recollection of our meetings was a presentation by a consultant who informed us that State Street and Tower Street schools were built on a “Florida model,” i.e. sprawling single-story structures, totally unsuited to New England weather. My group strongly recommended replacing these two buildings.
Now, more than a third of a century later, State Street School is still limping along with numerous costly band-aids and with heating oil at almost $4 per gallon. Two of the four options from JCJ Architecture propose “updating” the school, or undertaking “extensive renovations.”
These options are simply unacceptable. This building was a colossal mistake from day one and any facilities plan must include scrapping it.
Joseph Light
Westerly
