Dear residents of Westerly:
On Nov. 8 you will have the opportunity to vote on the fate of the State Street School building! The power of a vote! The referendum proposes educational enhancements to Dunn’s Corners and Springbrook schools. State Street School, centrally located in town, would be a new build behind our current location!
I started as a first grade teacher at State Street School many years ago and have been the principal here for the last 13 years. I have worked tirelessly to keep the building running safely and smoothly over the years. We have put funding behind a number of projects in trying to keep up with the demands of the building. The school, which was built in 1955, has been loved, but is now tired. Numerous vendors have been in to assess the need for a new building or a remodel and all have confirmed that the best part of the building are the students and staff inside, but the building itself is beyond renovation.
While I appreciate a good mid-century modern vibe, there are several areas that are entirely outdated since 1955. First, the bathroom facilities are sub-par and most are without sinks. The students need to return to class to wash their hands. Next, since we use technology to teach (and not chalkboards), our newer electrical demands exceed what this current building is capable of handling. Imagine having to decide between plugging in your refrigerator or oven? This is what teachers do frequently deciding between which devices to use. Another issue is the number of vehicles on-site, from staff parking, parent drop off and pick up, and bus congestion at the beginning and end of the day. The new design will increase parking and improve traffic flow to ease the frustration for neighboring homes. Finally, we teach every child from their individual starting point which means a lot of small group instruction. Small, flexible instructional spaces are incorporated in the new build, which supports the needs of our students.
If State Street School is 67 years old, then 20,100 students have passed through its doors — you could see why it is time for a rebuild! The wear and tear is beyond repair. Would your needs be met by staying in a 1955 Howard Johnson’s watching a TV with rabbit ears and no modern necessities? Please contact me anytime if you have questions.
Audrey Faubert
Westerly
The writer is principal of State Street Elementary School.
