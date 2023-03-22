When I grew up in the more rural district of Westerly, I was taught that the Narragansetts were my neighbors and that the Great Swamp Fight shaped the history of South County as much as the glaciers or the 1938 hurricane. When we attended a celebration at King Tom farm, it was to witness a coherent and vibrant culture that reached back through Narragansett Dawn and the Pan-Indian movement of the 1930s to the people who welcomed my ancestors in the mid-17th century.
Back in 1858, Joseph H. Griffin, Rhode Island’s commissioner for the Narragansett Tribe, mistakenly predicted that “the future course to be pursued with regard to this tribe, it is for the Legislature to determine.” By the early 1880s, the Rhode Island legislature was attempting (illegally, as federal courts subsequently determined) to eradicate the Narragansetts as a legal entity by forcing a sale of tribal lands and distributing a pathetic payout (even then) to persons identified as members of the tribe. It took nearly a hundred years for this travesty of human rights to be overturned — leading to restoration of land and federal recognition. The Federal Indian Gaming Act followed shortly — not without strings imposed by then-Sen.Chafee, staining a career of service to the people of Rhode Island (he was, and still is, my favorite governor).
You would think that with such a lesson before us, our legislators would hesitate about taking such matters as recognition into their own hands once again. But as the Chafee amendment demonstrated, the non-indigenous population of Rhode Island have developed an animus against the Narragansett remnant that it thankfully did not have when the United Colonies invaded the Narragansett territory in 1675. Now we are thinking about “recognizing” (at the state level) other groups with an implied “sovereign nation” status. Why would we think that distribution of federal aid filtered through the Bureau of Indian Affairs should in any way be redirected by individual states? Let those who seek federal funds pursue federal recognition.
There are plenty of people in Rhode Island who need and deserve economic aid, and it is a sad blot on such a small community as ours that patterns of economic need still correlate with the color of one’s skin. We should strive to help every Rhode Islander in need. But we should not continue to pretend that interfering with Constitutional provisions is the right way to do it.
Bob Madison
Dunn’s Corners
