My children have long been graduated from the local public school system as well as URI, so I will not pretend to know what is being taught these days in our public school systems with regard to CRT, which is the hot topic among many. I’m sure like most adversarial topics it falls somewhere in the middle of the dialogue. However after reading “Westerly teachers union hits back over CRT claim” I find it odd that the NEA/Westerly Teachers Union responds to the claim rather than our Rhode Island Board of Education. Who develops, approves and distributes the curriculum taught to our children now, the NEA or the state BOE? Fair question?
I think the NEA should stay out of what is taught and focus on improving how it’s taught. And “solidarity” only protects the teachers who either are terrible at teaching or have gone out of bounds or, in the case of Providence, “No comprende Espanol.”
The easy fix in Providence is to lay off all teachers and rehire those who can “teach” (not go through the motions of teaching) the “majority” Spanish speaking/understanding student population there. It’s so simple but the teachers unions will never change for changing times and losing the public respect every step of the way.
Jeffrey Gilman
Hopkinton
