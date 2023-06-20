Dear Richmond residents,
Last week our state representative caused the defeat of a bill before the Rhode Island legislature that had the potential to reduce some of the tax burden that Richmond residents carry at present. Apparently she and one Town Council representative totally misunderstood the purpose of the bill. I ran on a platform of reducing the tax burden of residents by increasing economic development. The proposal that four of us on the Town Council supported was to allow us to negotiate a tax agreement with anyone who would agree to bring at least $10 million of new development to the town, and it included residential development. Current law allows us to enter into negotiations concerning commercial development but does not allow that for residential development. That is what we were aiming for. The bill would have worked for any company with enough money to put into the town, but the main focus was The Preserve.
Do you know who pays the most in taxes in Richmond? The Preserve, followed by Stop and Shop. Why would we not try to work with our biggest source of tax revenue who has shown a commitment to Richmond? I do not know why our state representative would say that the residential development would be on the backs of regular homeowners. Nothing could be further from the truth. If we could bring in an extra $100,000 per year in tax money, or whatever extra tax money the development yielded, that would be for the good of Richmond taxpayers. I have not strayed from my commitment to taxpayers in Richmond. We need to bring more businesses into town if we are to have any hope of keeping the taxes at all manageable. We lost a golden opportunity.
Helen Sheehan
Richmond
The writer is a member of the Richmond Town Council.
