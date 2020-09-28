Southeastern Connecticut has fared relatively well during the pandemic, but not because we listened to our president. Trump is recorded as saying he intentionally downplayed the seriousness of COVID-19. As a result, many Americans died who lacked the information on prevention. Bob Statchen, running for state Senate, is a patriot who would never follow or enable bad leadership that is harmful to the lives of citizens. Bob exemplifies leadership, having served as a colonel in the Connecticut Air National Guard. He has deep roots in Connecticut and will look after the health of your family, as he does for his own. Send Bob to the state Senate to guard your access to and the affordability of preventive health care.
Jennifer Dayton
North Stonington
