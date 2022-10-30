Occasionally, the moon and the stars align to offer a picture of clarity and purpose in our institutions and practices. Tonight was one of those nights that gives insight and wisdom to those sharing a common experience.
Tonight, I was witness to the reason we offer high school sports to all comers: the experienced, the novice, the athlete and the participant. It’s not always a recipe for brilliance or success. We hope to present an opportunity for participants to become part of a team; to reach beyond their capabilities in an effort to achieve a collective goal and to experience the pure joy of sport.
Tonight, all of those lofty goals and so much more were on display in a gymnasium in Westerly. A typical gym in a typical New England town. A girls volleyball match between two local high schools was attended by 100 or so fans and family members. They were treated to five games of intense, well-played volleyball. Two teams exchanging leads and shifting momentum throughout. There were moments of exhilaration and despair; moments of tactical genius and moments of efforts from players that they are unlikely to forget.
Both teams displayed the skills they were taught. They served, volleyed, defended and attacked with tenacity. They were relentless in pursuit of victory. The scoreboard recorded a victory for the visitors from Chariho. Both teams won tonight. The players won. The schools won. The coaches won. The fans and family members won. We all won thanks to the synchronicity and intersection of sport and its purpose in our society.
I suspect that virtually every player now better understands and has experienced what it means to be part of something bigger than themselves; to give more than they thought they had and to trust in teammates and coaches at a level previously unknown to them. They pushed each other to their limits. This match was as good as sport gets. Its ups, downs and no quit.
So, the next time you hear someone question why we offer students so many opportunities at clubs, activities and events, think about the potential for moments and experiences like this experience tonight. Everyone benefited and our world grew a little closer to its better self.
Randy Stafford
Essex, Conn.
