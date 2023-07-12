I am writing to respond to a June 30 article by Sun staff writer Ryan Blessing entitled “Westerly funding requests traveled a bumpy road,” in which Town Councilor Dylan LaPietra is quoted as stating that “Mr. Lombardo made a wild and baseless accusation that I had engaged in inappropriate behavior. His claim is categorically false, malicious, and injurious.”
I restate my accusations here for the record.
According to Westerly Police K-9 Officer Brian Bruno (Ref: 18-283-AR), LaPietra was placed under arrest and charged with Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct on April 25, 2018. “LaPietra attempted to put [the female victim] in a headlock” for having the audacity to ask LaPietra “why his dog was back off leash?” Officer Bruno noted that “LaPietra had previously received five verbal warnings and a citation arrest of 05/20/17 for violating the town leash law with the same husky canine. He was also issued [a] town ordinance summons ... for violation of 76-8 2nd offense.”
I also stated that LaPietra had been banned for a year from Wilcox Park for repeatedly not having his dog on a leash in the park.
In 2003, the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Commission determined that LaPietra, then employed as craps dealer with the Mohegan Sun Casino, was unsuitable to be licensed as a result of a background investigation, which found that LaPietra had been arrested by the Norwich Police Department for assault.
In 2005, LaPietra was accused by a woman of sexual assault, and the Westerly Police Department generated a police report. That case was referred to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office for prosecution. The victim of that assault reached out to me when she learned that I had been seeking a copy of that report. In response to an APRA request, the town of Westerly did not deny the existence of the police report but did deny me a copy. Both the victim and her attorney acknowledged the existence of the complaint and the referral to the Attorney General’s Office. The victim’s husband recently sought a Westerly ad hoc committee seat. However, when he refused to be in the same room as LaPietra, the Town Council suspended its rule that all prospective committee members be interviewed by LaPietra.
As a result of my statements to the council, on June 8, I received a series of anonymous text messages (714-452-8522), which stated, in part: “Feel free to bring up this so-called rape allegation at the podium again in front of the community and you’ll find yourself defending that statement before the court ... you’re already on the record with pure fabricated nonsense. No record of it anywhere and zero contact by law enforcement.”
As I have offered to every person who threatens me with a defamation lawsuit, if LaPietra points to the exact untrue statement, I will certainly provide a retraction. However, I am confident that LaPietra would not want to go down that road.
Robert L. Lombardo
Westerly
