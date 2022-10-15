What Seth Logan is doing right now is something not many people get the chance to do in their lives: stand up for what they believe in.
And more importantly what Seth Logan is doing right now is standing up for the kids of this country, which many adults have chosen not to do. He is standing up for the kids who have been told to mask up and shut up. To stay home because their sports season was canceled. To stay 6 feet away. To not hug family members and to not express their smiles of gratitude each day to each other. The kids who have known nothing but fear in their lives because of live shooting drills, asymptomatic symptoms and false positive tests. Those kids.
He is also standing up for the parents who are told they are not allowed to know what their kids are learning in school. The parents who were arrested at School Committee meetings for simply speaking their truth. The parents who want to fight back but do not have the time and simply do not know how. The parents who have had enough about hearing pronoun this, pronoun that, hate this but not that, support this idea or have your character put on trial. The parents who have had enough of their kids being targeted by social media algorithms, Youtube Kids, Hollywood, Disney, the music industry and even by our local school systems. As if their minds have not been influenced enough by forces outside the family.
I have known Seth Logan for a very long time and he is someone that I could always go to for advice on a surprisingly large amount of topics. He has always listened to opinions, allowed people to speak, took in information in a non-judgmental manner and never limited his thinking to one side of the aisle or the other.
As someone who has worked as a volunteer public official, I can say that these characteristics are imperative in navigating the landscape of modern bureaucracy and will serve him well if he is elected to the Westerly School Committee. But you have to do your part and vote for him.
Right now in this country we need to simultaneously mend the wounds of the past and build a foundation for the future generations who have been psychologically attacked in ways we could never imagine, by people we would never suspect and by organizations we once trusted. It is certainly a tall task but in order for us, as a country, to achieve that, it has to start at the local level because we are a Republic, for which it stands. And I feel that Seth Logan is up for this task and deserves your vote.
Justin Mazzarese
Groton
